Have you ever seen an airplane refuel in the sky?

I didn't know an airplane could be refueled mid-air until I saw this video and learned about the process. Sometimes during a rare emergency, a plane starts running dangerously low on fuel while in the air. Other times, planes need to stay up in the sky for a long time either in the military, or during a search and rescue mission in a remote area. Aerial refueling is a technology that can fix this issue while the plane is still in flight.

From Instagram: "Aerial refueling, a vital technique for military and civil aviation, allows aircraft to remain in flight for extended periods, increasing their range and efficiency. During this process, a tanker aircraft transfers fuel to another aircraft in mid-flight, which is essential in combat, patrol and transport missions.

There are two main methods of aerial refueling: the hose and basket system and the refueling point system. The first involves a hose connected to the refueling aircraft, which extends to a basket on the receiving aircraft, allowing the fuel to flow. The second method uses a rigid tip that connects directly to the aircraft, facilitating faster refueling."

