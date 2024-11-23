A surreal marine-themed carousel in Nantes, France

Le Carrousel des Mondes Marins is an incredible attraction created by artist @lesmachinesntes. If you're in Nantes, France, you can visit this surreal ride. Unlike many other carousels designed by artists, you can actually take a spin on this one. Here is a video of the ride in action, where people sit on strange and whimsical creatures that look like something out of a science fiction movie.

From Carrousel des mondes marins:

"This authentic 360° theater is also an incredible sculpture dedicated to the sea. Visitors watch as strange and disturbing marine creatures revolve in a huge structure built on three levels. You will discover the sea like never before, from seabed and abyss to sea surface. This giant carousel, almost 25 m high and 22 m in diameter, is a reinvention of fairground art. Three carousels are stacked in concrete lacework, crowned by a Big Top that is itself adorned with pediments, and guarded by 16 fishermen from all the world's oceans."

You can see a close up video of the carousel up close on High Fructose Magazine's Instagram page. I've never seen a carousel with an upper level where you can ride in hanging carriages before. My favorite out of the hanging creatures is the angler fish, where riders sit in a giant cage that is supposed to be its belly.

