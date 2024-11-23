Watch these mesmerizing stop-motion Lego 'cooking' videos

These videos by stop-motion animator Andrew, who goes by "Hypno Motion" online, are incredible and so satisfying to watch! Andrew creates all kinds of things out of Lego bricks and makes them come to life via stop-motion animation. His "Stop Motion Cooking" series is my absolute favorite, though, as he brings to life popular dishes like sushi, fried chicken, and smoothies through stop-motion techniques that make it seem like he's actually cooking and preparing food. I find them mesmerizing to watch, and I'm astounded at his patience and attention to detail! And the sound effects he adds make the videos even more outstanding and believable.

Here are some of my favorites: a burger, a breakfast sandwich, a submarine sandwich, and fried chicken and French fries.

Acid Math Spiral posted this cool compilation of some of Andrew's food stop-motion videos, along with a description of Andrew's work:

Each animation involves meticulous planning and countless hours of labor to achieve the smooth and captivating motion that defines his style . . .



Andrew's process is highly detailed, requiring the careful placement and movement of thousands of LEGO pieces to simulate cooking processes. For example, in his LEGO fried chicken animation, he meticulously dips LEGO pieces to represent chicken legs into a "mixture" of LEGO tiles, then "fries" them in a pot filled with yellow LEGO studs to mimic hot oil​.

Andrew also has a "behind the scenes" playlist where he demonstrates how he makes his stop-motion videos and where the viewer can see "how each frame comes to life."

To see more of Andrew's amazing work, follow Hypno Motion on Instagram or YouTube.