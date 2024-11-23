When two tides meet, striking geometric patterns appear on the water's surface

When two tides meet in this video, striking geometric patterns appear on the surface of the water. Paired with the way the sin is lighting the patterns, the effect looks otherworldly. The phenomenon in this video is the Qiantang River tidal bore, which occurs in the Qiantang River in China, specifically near the city of Hangzhou. This natural event is known as one of the most incredible tidal bores in the world and is famous for its dramatic and powerful wave formations.

From Instagram:

"The meeting of two tides reveals a fascinating phenomenon of wave interference in the Qiantang River in China, where the forces of the water overlap and create geometric patterns on the surface.

This visual effect is not just a natural curiosity, but a clear demonstration of how geometry is an omnipresent element in the fundamental processes of nature.

Wave interference teaches us about the interaction of forces that shape the universe, showing that harmony and balance are fundamental principles that govern both the micro and macrocosm."