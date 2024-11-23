Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription drops to $36.49 for 3-month access

TL;DR: There's no need to wait for Black Friday—three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now only $36.49 (reg. $50) through December 1.

Black Friday's usually the time of year you focus on deals for clothes, holiday gifts, and household goods, but what if we told you it's the time to save on a subscription you might have for your gaming? If you're an Xbox lover, you probably shell out a pretty penny for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you might love this offer.

Stop paying full price for your membership because we've got the deal for you: three months of access for only $36.49 (reg. $50). New and current Game Pass holders are eligible for this deal. Want to know what we love most about this deal? You can stack up to five subscriptions and enjoy up to 15 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Once you're in, you're really in. Enjoy access to an incredible library of 500+ games for your Xbox console, PC, phone, or tablet. You'll feel like you're living large since you'll be able to access day-one releases like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, just to name a few!

Sure, access to countless titles and the latest and greatest games is pretty sick. But there's so much more Game Pass Ultimate gives you, like:

Exclusive member deals and discounts to enhance your gaming

Cloud support for compatible gaming titles

Add-ons like in-game cosmetics, consumables, partner offers, etc.

A free EA play membership for even greater access to titles, member rewards, and more

While this membership only lasts three months, it's stackable. That means you could purchase up to five memberships for your Xbox account and get 15 months of Game Pass Ultimate—it'll probably be your favorite Black Friday purchase yet! Or, take advantage of the savings and grab a few subscriptions to gift it to your fellow Xbox gamers this holiday season.

Why wait for Black Friday to save?

Grab this stackable 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for just $36.49. This offer ends December 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific, but codes are limited!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership – Stackable & Global – (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows – Digital Code)

Only $36.49 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.