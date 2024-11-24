Did you know a tree stump can regrow bark by acquiring nutrients from nearby trees?

Did you know that a tree stump can acquire nutrients from a nearby tree and grow more bark over the chopped part? In this video, we see a stump that has regrown in this way. This stump looks like the perfect place to sit and ponder.

Here's how this happened, from Andrew the Arborist on Instagram:

"This was the first time I had seen a living stump! Sometimes when a tree is cut down, its neighbors can continue to supply it with all it needs to grow new wood (sugars, photosynthates, water, nutrients) through the fungal network and/or direct root grafts.

So even though the cut tree can no longer photosynthesize itself, it can grow new wood to seal over the cut wound. Essentially, the cut stump is now an extension of the remaining uncut tree.

Sometimes, the living stumps can resprout. This phenomenon is common in certain conifers including some Pines and Hemlocks."

