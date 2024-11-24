Steamed Hams and the beautiful degradation of copying VHS tapes (video)

"Steamed Hams" is a segment from the 1996 anthology episode of the Simpsons, "22 Short Films about Springfield." Considered a classic Simpsons moment, the Internet re-discovered it around 2018, resulting in countless remixes and re-imaginings. (For example, a wonderful animation showcase and this remix of Green Day's "Basket Case.")

My favorite though is by YouTube creator Mitchell Hang who decided that the medium was the message. Hang used Steamed Hams to demonstrate VHS generation loss, the progressive degradation in video and audio quality that occurs when analog tapes are copied repeatedly.

Every time a character says "steam" or "ham," it cuts to the next generation of copy, eventually rendering the image nearly unrecognizable and colorless.

Seymour, the VCR is on fire!

