When an 18-minute firework show burns off in 25 seconds

This is what it looks like when what was supposed to be an 18 minute fireworks show accidentally goes off in 25 seconds. This is exactly how it felt in my brain one time when I drank what I thought was a single cup of coffee, but it turned out to be 8 cups worth of coffee concentrate.

Luckily, nobody was injured during this incident that took place in 2012 in San Diego, when the incident was caused by a technological glitch. According to some commenters, many people who attended claimed it was actually the best fireworks show they've seen.

I have to agree, this looks way cooler than any fireworks show I've attended. I hope this happens next time I go to a fireworks show, both because the explosion looks exciting and I'd get to leave the event early, which is usually a thrill in and of itself for me.

