After 3 Michigan hunters drop dead in a week, a doctor gives some advice

Three Michigan hunters dropped dead while shooting for game — all in the first week of deer season.

The men, ages 57, 65, and 83, all died from heart attacks, reports PennLive. At least two of the men died while dragging the heavy animals back to their vehicles, while the younger man "was found at the bottom of his tree stand."

"I've never seen three people die in 48 hours from heart attacks while deer hunting before," said Dr. William Morrone, the medical examiner for the three victims, via KOLN/KGIN.

Although unusual for three such hunting deaths in a week, cardiologist Dr. Bradley Serwer explains that hunting is a strenuous sport, which should involve some training beforehand. "The act of deer hunting typically involves hiking to a tree stand or blind, waiting in the cold for hours and then dealing with a sudden surge of adrenaline when a deer is spotted," he told Fox, via PennLive.

"Once a hunter hits the deer, they have to track the deer, often for a long distance over rugged terrain," he said. "When the deer is found, it must be transported back to a vehicle. This typically involves dragging a 100-to 200-pound animal over varied terrain."

Serwer explained that "cold exposure increases the risk of abnormal heart rhythms, particularly ventricular arrhythmias that can cause sudden cardiac arrest," and that the adrenaline rush of spotting a deer only adds to the "strain on the cardiovascular system."

To prevent such tragedies, Serwer recommends staying hydrated, refraining from alcohol, keeping a phone handy in case 911 is needed, and to "stay in shape."

And from The Mayo Clinic:

Dragging a heavy deer through the snow or brush can be exceptionally stressful on the heart. Studies show that excitement of sighting a deer can send a hunter's heart rate soaring. This excitement, combined with strenuous hunting activity, can put a physically unfit hunter at risk of a heart attack. Knowing the warning signs of a heart attack can help alleviate the severity of the attack. Many people fail to recognize a heart attack because the symptoms can be vague and easy to pass off as a less serious problem. Knowing the signs allows you to act fast. … The body sends signals that the heart is starving for oxygen by these warning signals: • An uncomfortable pressure, fullness, squeezing or pain in the center of the chest for more than two minutes.

• Chest pain that spreads to the shoulders, neck, or arms.

• Dizziness, fainting, sweating, nausea and shortness of breath may also occur. Sometimes these signals may subside only to return later, possibly with greater discomfort and danger. The American Heart Association recommends that anyone experiencing chest pain and discomfort for two minutes or more should call 911 or go to a hospital immediately. Expect the person to deny the possibility of having a heart attack, but insist on prompt action. Do not ignore any warning signal — act immediately.

