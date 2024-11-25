Buy a personal message from Colorado's Congressperson Boebert

Congressperson Lauren Boebert has joined Cameo, Joining George Santos and Matt Gaetz in the lucrative world of personal messages for MAGAs.

It's not against the House of Representatives ethics rules, and even if it were, this new congress is not likely to care about technicalities, so Lauren Boebert is free to record "America First pep talks" and other bits of personal advice. She's also willing to repeat catchphrases and other fun stuff. Who will be first to pay and have the theater enthusiast say Beetlejuice three times, however?

"Hey, Cameo, it's your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert," she said. "Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever's on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me." Boebert's Cameo page said the lawmaker was willing to "mention inside jokes, share words of wisdom," or use "signature catchphrases." ALSO READ: 'We lost sight': Russian dissidents have warning for anti-Trump Americans The video request form allowed customers to specify a gender, including "they/them." RawStory

