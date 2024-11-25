Choir! Choir! Choir! hosts sing-along tour of Taylor Swift covers

If you're a Taylor Swift fan but can't or won't shell out the big bucks to go see her live, here's another option that, honestly, looks way more fun to me! Choir! Choir! Choir! is currently hosting its ERAS! ERAS! ERAS! tour, an awesome sing-along event where each night the choir tackles a different Swift song. The participatory shows take place in Toronto starting Sunday the 24th, and all you have to do is get a ticket and show up ready to sing. Here's the schedule for next week:

November 24 – "Cruel Summer" (19+)

November 25 – "Cardigan" (All Ages)

November 26 – "Anti-Hero" (19+)

Choir Choir Choir explains the process of joining in on the fun:

All you really need to know is that you grab a ticket, show up, do what we tell you, and you'll have the best time! We will always be singing a pop song (or songs) that you love – and even if you don't think you love it, you'll love our version! Usually the lyrics are projected on a screen but if that's not possible, lyrics will be handed out. A lot of sessions are recorded so a video can be shared with friends, family, and fans. You can find and follow everything by signing up to our mailing list to be the first to find out about local tour dates. IF YOU'RE FROM THE U!S!A!, SIGN UP HERE. C! U! at a show sometime somewhere!

Choir! Choir! Choir! was created by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman in Toronto in February, 2011 as a "weekly drop-in singing event." They describe the project on their website as:

Equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building, the duo now travel around the world to bring friends, foes, and strangers together to sing the greatest songs of all time. All you have to do is show up and they'll teach you your parts!

The project is still going strong, and the choir has performed in bars, at festivals, and on stages big and small all over the world, including such famous stages as Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Massey Hall, the Lincoln Center, and more. They have been joined by luminaries such as David Byrne, Patti Smith, Rick Astley, and Kermit the frog.

Go get tickets if you want to join this amazing experience! And enjoy the video, below, from earlier this week when Choir! Choir! Choir! performed Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" at Longboat Hall in Toronto. The energy, the singing, and the musical accompaniment are all terrific. The only thing missing are the screaming goats!