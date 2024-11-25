Fallout season 2 filming location stokes fans' worst fears

While a Season 2 of the surprisingly decent Fallout TV show has been confirmed for a while now, there have been very few details about… well, anything. The end of Season 1 left only a few lingering threads, like an ending shot of New Vegas that made fans around the world keel over, but a few purported set pictures might provide more insight.

As it happens, that New Vegas cliffhanger is going to be followed up on – the show is now filming on location in Nevada, according to an anonymous Twitter user. While it may look like any other abandoned motel in the desert mysteriously populated by a film crew, eagle-eyed gamers may be able to notice what is quite clearly the Novac town sign from Fallout: New Vegas (although Dinky the Dinosaur is nowhere to be seen).

Possible (very likely) Fallout season 2 filming location!



"i was driving by baker omw to vegas and saw this in a abandoned motel in the town, im very very certain this is some fallout season 2 filming, especially with the very clearly novac sign"



Take it from a nerd who's really into these games – Novac being present and intact has implications. As we all feared, Season 2 of the show taking place in New Vegas means that the writers will have to canonize an ending from, well, New Vegas, automatically alienating three quarters of people who played New Vegas. Novac being there seems to indicate that, at the very least, the Legion ending (in which it's all but destroyed) hasn't come to pass, meaning we won't get to see a live-action Caesar. What this does mean, though, is that there's a chance that local town maniac No-Bark Noonan could become the true hero of the series.

If nothing else, it's good to see the second season continuing the first's commitment to physically creating as much of the world as possible. It seems a slightly harder prospect for Amazon's similarly upcoming Mass Effect show, though.