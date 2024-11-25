Gnome made of MDMA seized in drug bust

Dutch police were presumably ecstatic to find a garden gnome made of MDMA. The comically incongruous four-pound object was found among narcotics hauled in during a drug bust and tests showed what it was made of.

"In itself a strange place to keep your garden gnome," the force told the BBC. "That's why we decided to test [it] for narcotic … The gnome himself was visibly startled."

The Dongemond Police department serves Oosterhout, Geertruidenberg, Drimmelen and Altena in the Netherlands, where MDMA is illicitly manufactured in large quantities.

"Molly the gnome" has a good ring to it, doesn't it? I'm curious about the exact chemical composition of the object. It's clearly been formulated to resemble concrete and I have to wonder exactly what the good stuff is cut with.

