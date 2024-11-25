Humans Vs. Hamsters is an actual show

Human Vs. Hamster is a new competition/reality(?) show that pits humans vs. hamsters. This would not seem to be much of a completion, as humans are so much bigger and stronger, except the courses consist of hamster-optimized obstacles, with Habitrail tunnels and hamster wheels, with a sized-up version for the human competitors. Here, the hamsters clearly have an edge, except that, being hamsters, they sometimes wander off, repeat obstacles, or take their time getting started.

I watched this expecting it to be comically terrible, and maybe it is. But. Everything is terrible right now, and humans trash-talking hamsters about a hamster ball bowling competition is just hilarious. Also, humans are really bad at running in hamster wheels. It's completely ridiculous, but the hamsters are adorable, especially in their behind-the-scenes training films.

I am going to throw a flag on the play during the corn-on-the-cob-eating event because Kevin (the hamster) clearly stuffed at least one cob in his cheek pouch and did not eat it.

They have a "hamster expert" standing by with facts about hamsters for filler. Did you know that hamsters were only domesticated in 1939? I did not. One fact that hasn't been mentioned, at least in the episodes that I have seen, is that hamsters are nocturnal or crepuscular. I hope these competitions took place at an appropriate time, not at the hamster equivalent of three in the morning.

Previously: How do hamsters fit so much into their cheek pouches?