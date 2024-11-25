Impressive ice balance skills: watch this dude slip, run in place, and fall into snow—plus tips for walking safely on ice

I'm astonished by this dude's balancing skills, and the way he was able to slip and then run in place on the ice for so long before finally falling down. The way he's running looks just like a cartoon character, who slips on a banana peel and then runs in place for a few moments with their legs rapidly going round and round until they finally hit the ground.

Although falling on ice can be a terrible experience, he was luckily able to fall back into a pile of snow in the end.Here are some tips if you have to walk across an icy ground this winter:

Instead of long, wide steps, take short, quick strides. This helps you maintain balance and adjust more easily if you start to slip. Instead of leaning back or standing straight, lean your torso slightly forward. This allows your weight to be over your feet, reducing the chance of slipping. Lastly, engage your core! A strong core helps you maintain balance, so tighten your abdominal muscles to stay stable.

