Latest rumors have Nintendo Switch 2 landing in March

The London Standard (formerly Evening Standard) reports, based on postings on Chinese social media, that Nintendo's Switch 2 will be out in March 2025, with an official announcement in January.

To add to the intrigue, gaming content creator Stephen Georg recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about an email he received regarding an upcoming game, which included the line: "Rolling out Q1 2025 on PC (Steam), Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and…Nintendo Switch(es)!" … Meanwhile, the Weibo post delves into the shipment details for the new Switch. Based on a Google translation of the Chinese text, Nintendo plans to manufacture and distribute 650,000 Switch 2 units in the first month to various regions (compared with 2.74 million for the original Switch).That seems like a shockingly low figure considering the hype around the new device, a successor to the second-bestselling console of all time behind the PS2.

This is in line with previously rumors, more or less; PC gaming handhelds are going to be the tech gift of the season and the pressure is on console makers to compete.

