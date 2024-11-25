Legal Eagle on The Onion/InfoWars auction

The same cunning legal strategy that "won" Alex Jones his default judgments also helped The Onion purchase the stinking remains of his awful business.

There aren't a lot of videos or topics on YouTube that can command nearly 30 minutes in today's attention economy. This fantastic romp through the history of Alex Jones making his problems around the Sandy Hook defamation cases worse kept me laughing most of the way through.

The horror Jones inflicted on those families is real, and he has earned what has come and is coming for him. Even having wealthy friends who want to help bail him out is not enough when someone seems as determined to self-destruction as Jones. Hopefully, he will take no one else with him.