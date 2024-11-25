McDonald's customer threatens Lyft riders with a gun — but accidentally shoots her daughter instead

A misunderstanding involving a Lyft ride in Florida led a McDonald's customer to threaten three ride-share passengers with a gun — but she accidentally shot her daughter instead.

The 32-year-old mom allegedly thought someone was pointing at her rather than at the Lyft car, which had just arrived. And a pointed finger was enough to set her off, firing her gun at the passengers.

And while she missed her targets, she somehow managed to strike her daughter in the arm.

From The Independent:

When a Lyft arrived, one member of a group waiting on the ride told police they were pointing outside to alert the group the Lyft had arrived. [Melissa] Valbrum's daughter said a member of the group was pointing at Valbrum. This led to an argument inside the restaurant that later continued outside. By that time, the three members of the group were inside the rideshare. Valbrum then allegedly retrieved a gun from her vehicle and began threatening to "shoot and kill" all three of them while pointing the firearm in their direction, the affidavit stated. As the Lyft drove off, the passengers heard a gunshot and saw the teen had been shot.

The gentlewoman was arrested and charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and culpable negligence inflicting personal injury," reports the Independent. But she was released from jail yesterday after posting bail in the amount of $22,000.

Fortunately, her daughter, who was sent to a Miami-Dade County hospital, is in stable condition, according to CBS News.

Previously: Florida man didn't fool TSA with gun hidden in a raw chicken

