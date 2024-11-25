Pickleball championship ends with kick to the head

This video shows the traditional sportsmanship and camaraderie Pickleball is known for, escalated to a championship level.

Mexico's Playa Del Carmen Club played host to the Quintana Roo International Pickleball championship. The final match point was emotional, and one of the losers demonstrated that he was an asshole. Victor Peter Stronk appears to mistakenly knock the paddle from his competitor's hand while going for the post-game GGs. When reaching over the net to pick up the paddle, Stronk is viciously kicked in the head.

Peter Shonk shared the video of himself being the recipient of the head kick following his, and Sylvain Bouchard's victory in the Men's Advance section of the Quintana Roo International at the Pickleball Club Playa Del Carmen. The incident came following championship point, according to US-based pickleball news source, The Kitchen Pickleball. An exuberant Shonk screams, swears, and appears to knock the paddle out of an opponent's hand as they meet at the net to shake hands. Shonk bends over the net, appearing to pick up the paddle he knocked from his opponent. However, the beaten finalist was not thrilled with the victor's reaction and proceeded to land a head kick that belonged in a ring rather than a court. ABC.net.AU

