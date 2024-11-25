Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W is a tiny $7 computer

Of all the old gear I can't bring myself to part with, it's the tiny Pis that cling on hardest: there's always something cool to be done with them that has not yet been done. The company's latest is the Pi Pico 2 W, just $7 and built around its RP2350 microcontroller.

RP2350 builds on this legacy, offering faster cores, more memory, floating point support, on-chip OTP, optimised power consumption, and a rich security model built around Arm's TrustZone for Cortex-M. It debuted in August on Pico 2, on the DEF CON 32 badge (designed by our friends at Entropic Engineering, with firmware and a gonzo sidewalk badge presentation by the redoubtable Dmitry Grinberg), and on a wide variety of development boards and other products from our early-access partners.

More than enough to emulate 8-bit and some 16-bit systems. Not that everything in life is about retrogaming!

Photo: Raspberry Pi

