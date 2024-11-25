Sony and Microsoft finally working on new handheld game consoles

Were it not for the overwhelming success of Nintendo's own portables, the 100m or so PSPs and Vitas that Sony sold would be record-breaking. After half a decade out of the game, Sony is all in with a new handheld PlayStation. This comes according to Bloomberg News, with its eye on the supply chain in southeast Asia and similar rumors about Microsoft.

"Sony will be building on the design of the PlayStation Portal device for its handheld console," summarizes Rob Thubron at Techspot. "According to the publication's sources, the Portal, which launched only with the ability to stream games from a PS5 via Wi-Fi using Remote Play, was originally supposed to be a standalone system "like Valve's Steam Deck" before becoming a streaming device."

It's not so much that Nintendo nailed it with the Switch or even Valve with the Steam Deck, but that every PC maker now has a handheld gaming PC out and they're all selling like hotcakes. Sony and Microsoft are already way behind the pack—and everyone knows Nintendo is bringing out a Switch 2 next year.

Previously:

• Adorable miniature metal Sega consoles

• World Record for Most Video Game Consoles Plugged into a TV is broken

• Trump's proposed tariffs will make game consoles more expensive