This budget hot swappable mechanical keyboard works great with my Mac

After years of using an Apple Magic Keyboard, I bought the Epomaker Th80 Pro. I am not going back.

For years, I had a laptop on top of my standing desk. I did not want a dedicated desktop as I still harbored some fantasies about taking my laptop places to work. I use an iPad Pro for that now, and my laptop is pretty sedentary. I got a monitor to help with neck strain and staring down all the time. I grabbed an Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad, and it was off to the races. Things were a lot better, but over time, I noticed I liked my gaming keyboard a lot more. I installed Klack, an app to make it sound like I had a clicky keyboard and that helped, but the tactile feeling of typing was just different and I was tired of flat squishy Apple keyboards.

Many, many hours of keyboard YouTube later—I became addicted to Switch and Click as well as Hipyo Tech's videos—I decided to try this Epomaker TH80 Pro. I wanted the 75% design for the type of work I do and to help maximize desktop space (I need room for clutter). I chose the Budgerigar switches, which are barely tactile and very smooth. I went with their Theory keycaps set, as I like the font and color scheme. The grey/green command key color matches the surface of my old Hamilton StrataSteel drawing table well.

I tend to work with my keyboard wired, and when plugged into the Mac via USB, it immediately JFW. I swapped the command/option keys for included ones (there are two options), and it's been a perfect Mac keyboard since the Epomaker Th80 Pro's first keystroke. I have not had to try any software to configure the keyboard.

Right now, the keyboard is on sale for less than $45, which is a bargain.

