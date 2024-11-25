YOU could be the next drummer for Primus!

Earlier this week, funk metal band Primus announced that they are currently holding open auditions to find a new drummer, after Tim "Herb" Alexander departed the group abruptly at the end of October, explaining that he had "lost his passion for playing." While not a founding member, Alexander joined Primus in 1989.

If you don't know Primus, you really should remedy that immediately! Revolver Magazine perfectly describes the band as playing a "type of funky, jazzy, proggy, outlandishly punky alt-rock."

According to Rolling Stone, Primus' upcoming shows will include Tool's Danny Carey on drums and their New Year's shows will feature members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade (Les Claypool's other projects). While these shows are set, bassist and lead singer Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde are looking for a more permanent drummer, and have recently started the search for "the greatest drummer on earth" to join the band in time for their Spring 2025 tour with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

A few days ago, Primus announced that they are seeking resumes and recent video performances from potential new Primus drummers. They wrote:

We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist.



Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world.



Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.



Submit resume and a recent video performance to drumsearch@primusville.com

Do you think you have the drumming chops to play for Primus? If so, you should go apply! I started learning to play drums earlier this year and I'm lightyears away from being able to play with such an iconic band. But I'm excitedly awaiting the big reveal!

"Primus Sucks."