Your kids will love getting the Toybox 3D printer under the tree, now 25% ahead of Black Friday

TL;DR: Black Friday came early, so save 25% on the Toybox Alpha two 3D printer that comes with a catalog of 7,000+ prints and filament for $308.99 (reg. $415).

Wondering what to get for your kids or nieces and nephews this holiday season? They probably have more than enough Barbies, LEGO® sets, Lincoln Logs, and Army men, so it might be a bit of a challenge to shop for them. Why not give them the gift of toy-making with this kid- and beginner-friendly 3D printer?

Rather than get them yet another LEGO® set or video game, treat them to the Toybox Alpha Two 3D printer. It's a TikTok favorite thanks to the fact it lets users create, well, practically anything they can imagine. Why wait for Black Friday to save? Get this 3D printer that comes with filament for $308.99 (reg. $415) for a limited time.

Why buy a toy when you can make one?

As seen on Shark Tank, the Toybox Alpha brings all the fun of 3D printing without all the complicated setup or use. Your kids will love unwrapping this gift from under the tree, and they'll also love how easy it is to use and how quickly it'll print their ideas out.

Here's how it works:

Open your Toybox 3D printer and plug in to power. Connect to your WiFi and pair the printer with your mobile device. Load the included Toybox printer filament (which is non-toxic and kid-safe!) into the chamber. Select a print project and watch your creation come to life.

Does your niece or nephew need some ideas? They can start by printing a new toy from the Toybox catalog, which comes with 7,000+ free prints. Find projects like dolls, cars, boats, animals, and more, all customizable with unique colors or features—they might just be able to print Captain America or Sandy from SpongeBob!

The Toybox 3D printer also gives users access to the Creator Space, a collection of apps and tools that can customize their 3D printing experience. Your kids can use the "Draw" to empower them to create their own designs or import models from the internet and CAD tools, letting their imagination run free.

Delight the kids in your life with the Toybox Alpha Two 3D printer that comes with printer food, now $308.99. Inventory is low, so act on this early Black Friday deal ASAP!

Toybox Alpha Two 3D Printer Bundle

Only $308.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.