A husky's great vanishing act finally caught on camera — he is a shapeshifter (video)

It's a well-known fact that the best escape artists happen to be huskies. And one such doggo astonished his family with a disappearing act that seemed utterly impossible.

Trapped inside a patio, his humans were left scratching their heads when the husky, named Bond, mysteriously appeared on the other side of the wrought iron fence. With no horizontal bars to step on and decorative sharp points lining the top of the tall barrier, there's no way this pooch could climb his way over. But apparently, he didn't have to.

A security camera, which revealed a gap just a few inches wide between the patio gate and the ground, gave away his secret. TIL: Cats aren't the only shapeshifters in the animal kingdom. (See video below, posted by jackiethehusky.)

Via ParadePets

