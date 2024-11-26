A Trump-endorsed candidate to replace a Congressperson Trump has appointed to his cabinet showed he has zero understanding of the classic Hannukah film or its titular hero, "The Hebrew Hammer," and is actually running to be Washington's new Andy Dick.

The Hebrew Hammer is famously friends with Muhammad Ali Paula Abdul Rahim and fights alongside the Kwanza Liberation Front. There is no room for this kind of racism, threats, or whatever the weird and stupid "bombsaway" hashtag represents. The Hebrew Hammer would have none of it. While the Congresspeople being threatened can undoubtedly defend themselves, you better believe the hero in the film would be there to help if they asked.

Please be reminded:

Here it appears the Hebrew Hammer is breaking up an X user meeting:

Explain that, Randy Fine.

Previously:

