Drop your jaw at recently-auctioned vintage comic book prices

Instead of arguing about politics at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, why not ask mom what happened to your childhood comic book collection? You'll all enjoy reviewing the final bids of the recent auction of classic comics at Heritage Auctions. How about $1.5MM for a Marvel Fantastic Four ish #1? Mom, of course, will simply reply if they were so valuable maybe you would have taken better care of them and pass the mashed potatoes.

Dad may do a classic Danny Thomas spit take when he sees this one:

For a younger demographic there are amazing Pokemon and Magic the Gathering card action sales.