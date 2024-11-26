Hertz's pattern of customer abuse: 230 false arrests, Tesla gas charges, and now a $10k threat over unlimited miles contract

I'm not saying Hertz is a criminal organization; I'm just saying it behaves like one.

In 2022, Hertz falsely accused 230 customers of car theft. Some of the innocent customers were even arrested and jailed. It has a habit of overselling inventory and extorting stuck customers. And it charges Tesla renters for gas. Each time it gets called or sued, it promises to "do better," which is Hertz-speak for "We can't wait to treat our customers like idiots and thieves again."

And Hertz fulfilled its promise to do better this month by threatening to arrest a man who balked at a $10,000 charge for driving his rental car 25,000 miles even though his contract promised unlimited miles.

Here's the transcript of the customer's TikTok

Hertz representative: "You need to leave, sir."

Customer: "But you're going to charge this to $10,000 to my credit?"

Hertz representative: "Yes."

Customer: "When this literally, that's not even allowed. I never signed…"

Hertz representative: "You show me where it says I can't charge it."

Customer: "Right here, it literally says I won't get charged anything, it says miles allowed, free miles, it literally says to refer to this if there's anything extra. I've never signed anything saying I can only go 100 miles a day, or anything like that, or that I would have to pay more."

Hertz representative: "But you also never signed anything saying you were going to be allowed to drive 25,000 miles in a month."

Customer: "No, unlimited is 100,000 miles."

Hertz representative: "No it is not."

Hertz eventually issued an apology, but as Tim Cushing wrote on TechDirt, "It's not even really an apology. It simply says Hertz will not charge someone $10,000 for not violating the terms of the rental contract."