MEOW motherboard is full of cats

I assure you that you are not prepared for how cute this motherboard is. Here is the COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE from Colorfire. So many cats and pawprints!

Image: Colorfire

Even the "don't touch" symbol on the CPU slot cover has a pawprint on it. And cat.

Image: Colorfire

This promotional image for the cat-themed GPUs from Colorfire implies that a purple "A+" ninja version is planned. I just built a new gaming PC, so I hope the Ninja version isn't out for a while because I cannot justify a new one any time soon.

Image: Colorfire

This YouTuber got their hands on a complete Colorfire MEOW PC, and it is glorious.

These products don't seem to be available at retail in the United States, although a few motherboards and GPUs are available on eBay.

NextGenOEM sells a matching keyboard that may or may not be an official version.

Look at that volume knob. Just look at it!

via PC World

