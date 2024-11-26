Neo-Nazis cry victim after hostile reception during Columbus march

On November 16, neo-Nazi demonstrators who marched through Columbus's Short North area were shocked that people didn't roll out the welcome mat for their swastika-laden parade through the Short North.

"We do this all over the U.S., and we've never been attacked like this, man," whined one of these masked champions of white supremacy, seemingly baffled that their charming combination of racial slurs and intimidation tactics didn't win them any friends in Ohio's capital. Imagine their surprise when their usual routine of armed intimidation was met with flying vegetables.

These brave warriors of the master race, sporting an arsenal that included knives, guns, and pepper spray, quickly transformed into victims the moment their theatrical march met resistance. They scurried back to their rented U-Haul with tales of woe about mean Columbus residents who had the audacity to object to their presence.

[Via The Columbus Dispatch]



Previously:

• Neo-Nazi leader who protested drag queen story hours arrested for child pornography

• Former leader of neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division jailed for 7 years

• Inside the far-right, neo-Nazi festival scene in Europe