Planes collide — not once but twice — at Boston's Logan Airport during busy Thanksgiving week

As if travel during Thanksgiving week wasn't hectic enough, planes collided at Boston's Logan International Airport on Monday — not once but twice.

First, at around 11:00 a.m., an American Airlines flight that had just landed from London got too close to a Frontier Airlines flight that was ready to depart, clipping its wing. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but all 200 Frontier passengers, that were trying to get to Texas, had to rebook their flight.

Then a Cape Air flight that had just landed from Nantucket was hit by an empty JetBlue plane that was being towed. Only five people were on the Cape Air flight, and although nobody was injured, the two pilots were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

From The Independent:

Frontier will give all passengers involved a $100 future travel credit, Fox News reports, as well as the option to either rebook or receive a full refund. … This Thanksgiving travel season is set to break records, according to the American Automobile Association. Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more, the AAA said. Nearly 6 million of these travelers are expected to fly, putting pressure on airports this week. Almost 70 flights into, out of or within the US were canceled on Monday, with another 4,300 delayed, according to FlightAware. Airports could exceed those figures Tuesday, with 53 flights already canceled as of mid-morning, FlightAware reports.

