Poor Rudy Giuliani melts down over new penniless status: "I have no credit card! I have no cash!" (video)

Former millionaire Rudy Giuliani fell into panic mode outside a New York City courthouse today, telling reporters that the $146 million defamation judgement against him has cost him everything. In fact, he said, he doesn't even have enough money to flag down a cab.

"The reality is, I have no cash!" the penniless MAGA toady complained. "It's all tied up. So right now, if I wanted to call a taxi cab, I can't do it!"

"I don't have a credit card! I don't have a checking account. I have no place I can go take cash out, except for the little bit that I saved. And that's getting down to nothing," he added, counting the losses on his fingers. (See video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)

The former New York mayor-turned-disbarred Trump attorney was repeating the outburst he made earlier today in front of the unimpressed judge. "The implications you are making against me are wrong!" he shouted in the courtroom. "I have no car, no credit card, no cash, everything I have is tied up. They have put stop orders on my business accounts, and I can't pay my bills!"

It's common knowledge that anyone who gets too close to Trump eventually gets burned. And from riches to ashes, Giuliani's immolation is as pathetic as it gets.

