Sadly, Boebert shuts down her Cameo site

Enthusiastic theatergoer and proud Congressperson from the State of Colorado Lauren Boebert has removed her "America First pep talks" and offerings from Cameo.

My money is on fear of an Ethics investigation, but it is also possible that an army of online trolls flooded Boebert with requests for Beetlejuice quotes. Regardless, you won't be able to hire Lauren Boebert to deliver birthday messages or fun own the libs stuff through the website as they report revenue. Under the table, however, the arrangements seem very Republican.

The House Ethics Committee could ultimately determine whether sitting lawmakers, who allowed to earn up to $31,815 for work outside Congress but cannot collect payment for appearances, speeches or articles, are allowed to take part in the video message service. … The Denver Postconfirmed the account belonged to the congresswoman, who described herself as "not your typical Colorado Republican politician [and a] Jesus loving, Constitutionalist, America first, freedom fighter." She had initially listed her profile as a political commentator but later placed herself in the "influencers" category before taking the profile offline. RawStory

