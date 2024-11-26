This electric toothbrush and water flosser combo is $50 ahead of Black Friday

TL;DR: Check out now to save over 30% on the ultimate oral care upgrade—this set is only $49.97 (reg. $79) ahead of Black Friday.

If you've ever dreaded going to your bi-annual teeth check-up, you're not the only one. It's not fun to learn you have cavities that need fillings—or get a lecture on not brushing or flossing enough. Something that could make these trips easier is improving your oral hygiene routine at home.

You might think your normal flossing routine or manual toothbrush does the trick, but you're not giving your pearly whites enough TLC if you don't have this water flosser, sonic toothbrush, and inductive charging set. Ahead of Black Friday, get this hygiene routine upgrade for only $49.97 (reg. $79) while supplies last!

Level up your hygiene routine

Ditch the manual toothbrush you bought at Target. It might get the job done and make you feel as if your teeth are clean, but it doesn't offer anywhere near the same level of cleaning as a sonic toothbrush. With a manual brush, you may be able to get in around 300 strokes per minute, but this sonic model can give you 31,000 pulses.

The result? A deeper clean that might just remove plaque, improve gum health, and even reduce your chance of diseases like gingivitis. Who knows? Your chompers might look extra bright in your holiday photos!

Take your oral care one step further by using the water flosser to target areas that are hard for a toothbrush to reach. Again, regular floss can do the trick, but this flosser offers a more thorough clean, irrigating your gums and in-between your teeth— and it's a lot easier to use.

Ready to upgrade your oral routine? Jump to checkout to grab this sonic toothbrush and water flosser now!

The easiest oral care upgrade

This hygiene dream team wouldn't be complete without a convenient way to keep your new tools charged up. Its inductive charging base keeps your toothbrush and water flosser powered up without cluttering your bathroom sink. Plus, it makes it easy to organize the extra brush heads and floss tips you get with your purchase.

Go directly to check out to grab this early Black Friday offer on this water flosser, sonic toothbrush, and inductive charging base set, now just $49.97 through December 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific. There are less than 400 units left, so act fast!

Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush & Inductive Charging Base Set

Only $49.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.