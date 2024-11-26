This "sketch book" helps you understand complex ideas

As a longtime fan of Jono Hey's Sketchplanations newsletter, I was happy to get his new book, Big Ideas, Little Pictures. This collection brings Hey's unique style of visual explanation to print, featuring 136 "sketchplanations" in 10 categories (e.g., "Nature's Nuances," "Health and Healing," and "Mental Blind Spots").

In Jono's own words, it's "a collection of some of my favorite Sketchplanations, explaining the world in many ways." He considers these sketches his "toolkit for life…topics that have very often changed the way I look at the world."

Jono's superpower is ability to break down complex concepts into digestible, visually appealing explanations. The topics range from practical (how to skip rocks) to philosophical (the Supporter's Paradox), and scientific (why we're taller in the morning) to strategic (how to win at Monopoly).

One of the book's most compelling features is its interconnected navigation system. Each sketch includes a "See Also" section that directs readers to related concepts and themes throughout the book. A comprehensive index and detailed notes section provide sources for deeper exploration of any topic that catches your interest. As Jono suggests, while you can follow these connections, "it works pretty well just flicking through and finding what interests you as you go."

Here are a couple of sample spreads:



