Trump world even runs a "rescue" puppy grift

A Trump-aligned charity hosts auctions of "rescue" puppies previously purchased from puppy mills at Trump properties, proving they can even grift off puppies.

Medias News reports that Trump-aligned "Moms for America" has hosted a charity dog auction affiliated with "Big Dog Ranch Rescue," a Lara Trump-run dog rescue at Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump's dinner club. Big Dog Ranch has previously been found to have purchased the dogs it claimed to have rescued from a puppy mill. This seems the opposite of rescuing a dog, but alternate facts.

At the time, Laurie Simmons, CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, defended the group's actions, stating they were unaware of the local ordinance when the violation occurred. Credible dog rescues know not to give money to puppy mills… …"We didn't realize it was a local ordinance," Simmons told CBS12 News. Simmons acknowledged the dire conditions faced the animals in puppy mills, describing them as living "in horrible situations" and caged in a "dark barn," yet decided to fork over money to them anyway. MTN

As Chairperson of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lara Trump was able to bring almost two million dollars in business to her father-in-law's weirdo supper club.

Internal Revenue Service filings show that the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and Trump's golf course 18 miles north in Jupiter starting in 2014. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018, and the group's president, Lauren Simmons, visited the White House in 2019 for the signing of a bill addressing animal cruelty. Late Friday night, Simmons issued a statement defending her association with Lara Trump, whom she described as a great advocate of dogs, and her use of Donald Trump's properties. HuffPo

I wonder if the owner of the puppy mill is in Lara Trump's social circles.

