World's oldest man dead at 112

John Alfred Tinniswood (previously at Boing Boing) died Monday at 112. He was the world's oldest man.

His family said Mr Tinniswood's final day was "surrounded by music and love". Mr Tinniswood, who was born on 26 August 1912, the same year the Titanic sank, became the UK's oldest man in 2020. He was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's oldest man in April 2024.

Tinniswood ate fish and chips regularly and said he had no idea why he had lived so long.

He insisted he was "no different" to anyone else, adding: "You either live long or you live short – and you can't do much about it."

Tinniswood fell four years short of the world record for male longevity, held by Jiroemon Kimura, from Japan, who died at 116 years and 54 days in 2013. The oldest living man is now João Marinho Neto, of Brazil, also 112. The oldest woman is Tomiko Itooka, of Japan, who is 116 years old.

The oldest human ever was Jean Calment; her 122-year lifespan is now a statistically unlikely outlier on a graph of supercentenarian deaths that otherwise ends in the 110s. Kane Tanaka, the world's second oldest person, died in 2022 at 119.