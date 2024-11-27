Beachcomber finds century-old casket and skeleton

A Chesapeake Bay beachcomber found most of a casket that contained most of a skeleton.

A Maryland Beachcomber found the remains of a coffin and a person partially submerged in the Chesapeake Bay. After law enforcement took a look, the Beachcomber decided to dig it up, afraid vandals or nature would destroy the grave. The coffin and skeleton will be reinterred at a local church.

Oliver took it upon himself to carefully remove the skeleton and dig up the coffin because he was worried about what might happen to the remains if he left them there, according to NBC Washington. The station also reported that Oliver pieced the coffin back together himself.

"When I first found it, you could not tell that there was human remains," he told NBC Washington. "You just thought that it was full of beach sand."

…

NBC Washington reported that the bones and the coffin will be reinterred at a local church cemetery.

Oliver, on the other hand, thinks the coffin should be displayed, he told the station, because "this is somebody's craftsmanship."

"It's a shame that it had to happen the way it happened," he said. "But I think it's awesome that we found him or her, and now they'll be able to rest."