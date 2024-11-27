Here's how this pen upgrade saved my butt at work

TL;DR: Spending $140 on the SyncPen 4 might have saved me from getting fired at work—check out what I thought about it here.

I'm going to be honest. I'm the type of person who doesn't own an actual notebook. I just go through life hoping that whatever paper I jot my ideas or notes down on will miraculously stay in the same place.

Call me naive, but this method actually works for me. Well…at least until recently. I almost got in some major trouble with my boss, but thankfully, I switched my usual pen and paper for the SyncPen 4, a smart pen that saved me since it stores all my doodles and writing in the cloud. I got it for $129.99 (reg. $139)—and it comes with a reusable notebook—ahead of Black Friday!

The last pen you'll ever need

I'm a stickler for an inky pen and crisp paper, but I've been converted after getting this smart pen. It's easy to use, too—all I had to do was pair my SyncPen 4 to the NEWYES iOS app (there's also an Android version) and start writing.

Once I started writing in the included notebook, all my random ideas and meeting notes popped up on my iPad. It's a good thing, too, because the other day, I misplaced my notebook. My boss called me over to his desk, demanding the notes I took in an important stakeholder meeting he couldn't attend. I could feel my face heating up and the panic about to set in, but luckily, the SyncPen had already uploaded the notes to the cloud.

I honestly think I would've gotten fired if it wasn't for this smart pen and notebook set, so I'm eternally grateful that I found this neat gadget when I did. After (narrowly) avoiding losing my job, I immediately exported those stakeholder notes into a PDF to forward over to my boss. I was even able to triple-check and update the notes I jotted down since I taped the presentation with the SyncPen's recording feature!

In short, I think everyone should get the SyncPen 4, especially since this smart pen comes with a reusable notebook and erasable ink for just $129.99. Act now since this early Black Friday deal only lasts a little while longer!

SyncPen 4 Reusable Smartpen Set

Only $129.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.