"Christmas in Middle-Earth" is the lord of ringing in the holiday spirit

Christmas in Middle-Earth is the infectious musical brainchild of actor/musicians Brendan Dalton. A one-time Blue Man, Dalton used his free time during the height of pandemic life to compose an album's worth of Tolkien-inspired Christmas jams. As he explains on his website:

Christmas in Middle-Earth, the brainchild of 8 years worth of Tolkien fanaticism, was the result of a drunken joke that just never ended. "What if they celebrated Christmas in the Shire and sang drinking songs about it in the Green Dragon? What if we wrote one? Wouldn't that be hilarious?" It wasn't, but we did it anyway. And thus, an unhinged bit was born that went on for way too long. 8 years to be exact. It began as a sporadic release of demos – because who needs regular album drops anyway? Then came an epic plot twist: 2020's quarantine united our fictional band to 'fix, remix, and remaster' the entire album. It's like 'The Two Towers,' but with mixing boards instead of towers! …too far?

Too far? What could possibly be "too far" about a stop-motion animated Gollum in a Santa suit? It's certainly better than that mindless new Amazon TV series, anyway. Besides, the inscription on the Ring is basically the same as the "Twelve Days of Christmas" already.

But apparently there is a very special Lord of the Rings holiday show in New York this year as well! I'd say that's a bridge too far but really I'm just jealous that I can't go.

