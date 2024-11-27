The National Park Service does it again! I've written before about their awesome social media accounts, and I'm back to share more. This time it's Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota that's posted their take on the hottest movie of the week—Wicked.

In the video, which comes with the warning, "Excessive sing-alongs may occur," you can see Ranger Peelee high upon a butte at the park dancing and lip synching to Wicked's hit song "Defying Gravity." As he twirls and hits the high note, an elk takes over and steals the show.

The Park wrote:

While Ranger Peelee may be defying gravity, performing like that on top of a butte, one local wildlife species may just give him a run for his money when it comes to hitting those high notes.



That elk must be popular. Elk bugles are a common sound during rut season, where male elk want to scare the competition away. How wicked. Those bugles can be heard for miles, also advertising the elk's strength and attracting available females. I'm not that girl, but that was pretty impressive.

I have to say, the performance—from both Ranger Peelee and the elk—gets a 10/10 from me. Move over, Taylor Swift screaming goat, there's a new ruminant diva in town!

