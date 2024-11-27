Spatchcocking is the best way to prepare a turkey

Turkey is famously bland and made worse when cooked unevenly. Spatchcocking the bird won't magically make it tasty, but it will cook the bird faster and better.

Spatchcocking comes from some English-ism around dispatching the cock. , the act of cutting the spine out of a bird and "butterflying" it, or laying it flat. You'll need some strong shears, but that's it really. You will also be able to reduce your turkey cooking time dramatically.

I have also had wonderful luck in the past roasting the turkey in an oven-safe bag, steaming the bird while roasting it. The turkey ends up cooked amazingly well and is very tender, but it looks like you're baking E.T. the Extraterrestrial.

I am also a huge fan of smoking a turkey, and Aaron Franklin is really the master:

Happy Holidays!