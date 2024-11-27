The perfect gift for your favorite outdoor enthusiast is over 20% ahead of Black Friday

TL;DR: Hop on this early Black Friday offer on the CARSULE pop-up tent that attaches to your car, now over 20% through December 1.

Gift shopping for outdoor enthusiasts can be tricky, especially if you aren't looking to give another national park mug or hand warmer packs. While you can't give them a full trip, why not get them something they can use on their next adventure? Like this pop-up tent that attaches to any car for tailgating season, road trips, or camping.

The CARSULE might be the ultimate gift for any adventurer. This Kickstarter-funded outdoorsman favorite is now available at the early Black Friday price of $299.97 (reg. $379) while supplies last, but you'll have to order this by December 13 if you want it before the holidays!

The pop-up tent every adventurer needs

Imagine just how delighted your favorite outdoor enthusiast will be when they unwrap their gift and see the CARSULE in their lap. They'll love the thought behind your gift and how easy it is to install this pop-up tent—it takes just five minutes for one person to get it done.

It's designed to attach to any car model that has a swinging tailgate. Just pop the tent open from its case, insert supporting rods, and use the magnets and guy ropes to secure it to the vehicle. Check out this video demo to see just how simple setup is:

The CARSULE revolutionizes the way tents can be used, and it's the perfect accessory for tailgating events, camping, or even road trips. Its expansible space has a generous 6.5-foot standing height for comfort, waterproof and UV-protective materials ensure you stay dry and protected from the elements, and integrated mosquito netting so your adventurer doesn't wake up to itchy bites during summer camping trips.

A gift that won't be forgotten

Your purchase includes a one-year warranty from the manufacturer, giving you a little more peace of mind when giving the CARSULE as a gift. You'll give Santa a run for his money by treating someone special with something they can use to create memories in their favorite space: the outdoors!

Snatch this early Black Friday offer on the CARSULE pop-up tent, now $299.97, while inventory is still available. This deal ends December 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific, so act now.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.