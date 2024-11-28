$20 gets insane AI on your PC with this Black Friday deal

TL;DR: The first 100 customers can save 90% on Windows 11 Pro during this Black Friday sale — head directly to checkout.

Everyone's talking about how AI is the future, but there's something they're not telling you. Instead of opening ChatGPT whenever you want to generate something, you could inject AI directly into your PC. All you have to do is upgrade your OS to get an AI-powered assistant.

For Black Friday, Windows 11 Pro is only $19.97 (reg. $199) while codes last. Check out now because less than 100 are left in stock at this price.

Game-changing, time-saving AI features

The AI assistant, Windows Copilot, lives right on your taskbar. Since it's part of your computer, it can change system settings, put your device into dark mode, or perform an action like taking a screenshot.

And, since Copilot isn't stuck on a web page like ChatGPT, try asking it to do something like summarize a web page. Ever wished you didn't have to read an entire news article to get the gist? Now you don't have to. You could even ask questions as if Copilot is a friend who read and understands what the article talked about.

A custom version of GPT-4 powers Copilot, so it's basically like getting the paid version of ChatGPT for free. Yeah, buy Windows 11 Pro now before codes sell out.

More reasons to upgrade your OS

Those who still have Windows 10 might upgrade simply to get the new user design — redesigned app icons, rounded corners, and productivity tools like widgets. It kinda makes you feel like you got a whole new computer.

If you have Windows 11 Home (the free version), Windows 11 Pro comes with even more features. You'll appreciate BitLocker device encryption for locking down your data in case you lose your device and Windows Sandbox and Hyper-V for testing software.

Head directly to checkout to get Windows 11 Pro for $19.97 (reg. $199) during this Black Friday sale. Codes are limited to the first 100 customers.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.