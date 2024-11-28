Budapest has a life-sized Lego tram

A life-sized Lego tram has been created to celebrate 137 years of public transportation in Budapest. The brick-built tram has an actual tram undercarriage and can be pulled on a fixed track. Human-sized Lego minifigures peer out from the windows.

Built using 1.8 million LEGO bricks, the six-ton, 11.5-meter-long tram was constructed by 90 builders in over 6,800 hours. Designed by master builder Balázs Dóczi, the tram is a remarkable feat of craftsmanship. Although the tramway will not carry passengers, it was towed by two shunting engines to its place of exhibition where visitors can admire it and even place their own LEGO cubes on the base plates beneath the tram. Hungary Today

This work of art will be on display for a month. I sincerely hope it finds a permanent home somewhere because it is as adorable as it is impressive.

Previously: Watch these mesmerizing stop-motion Lego 'cooking' videos