Finally, a streaming service that gets you

TL;DR: Get a MagellanTV Lifetime Subscription for $139.97 and enjoy over 3,000 hours of ad-free, top-tier documentaries for the rest of your life.

This early Black Friday offer allows you to give yourself or someone you love the gift of endless, top-quality documentaries with a MagellanTV lifetime subscription—now just $139.97 (reg. $999). Whether you're into ancient history, unsolved crimes, mind-blowing science, or breathtaking nature, MagellanTV's 3,000+ hours of ad-free content will keep you entertained, inspired, and informed all winter long.

We all know that not all streaming services are created equal. Netflix is great if you want a rom-com or an over-the-top reality show, but what about when your brain craves something deeper?

That's where MagellanTV can swoop and save your sanity. From stunning space explorations to gripping crime investigations, this platform is like a candy store for curious minds—minus the ads and junk content.

With new documentaries added weekly, exclusive playlists, and streaming across up to five devices, this lifetime subscription ensures you'll always have a front-row seat to the stories that shaped our world.

Picture this: it's freezing outside, you're wrapped in a blanket, and instead of doom-scrolling social media, you're diving into the mysteries of the universe or uncovering the secrets of ancient civilizations. Now imagine gifting that experience to someone you love. It's a win-win—especially at the lowest price ever for a lifetime of unlimited streaming.

This subscription is a lifetime pass to a world of knowledge, adventure, and awe. And at a massive $859 savings, you're investing in entertainment that's actually worth your time.

For just $139.97, you can take advantage of the lowest price ever on a lifetime subscription to the MagellanTV Documentary streaming service.

MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: Lifetime Subscription – $139.97

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.