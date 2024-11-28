Kodak's back in time for Black Friday and the internet is seriously here for it

TL;DR: Don't let that old film fester. Digitize your film and slides with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, now on sale for $164.97 (reg $224) ahead of Black Friday.

Attic, basement, shed, wherever it is, we've all run into that ancient, dusty collection of old slides and film negatives from days long past. Without the right equipment, all you can really do with that old media is keep it somewhere dry, but the equipment to digitize your old film and slides actually might not cost as much as you think.

You don't need a photo studio or a photography degree to take those old pictures to the modern era. All you really need is a Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner, but this isn't a secret. This thing is already all over TikTok, and you can actually get it for cheaper than the regular price right here ahead of Black Friday. Instead of paying $224, you can get one of these Kodak film and slide scanners for $164.97.

Why is TikTok TikTalkin' about this scanner

Want to skip to where you see someone actually using the scanner? TikTok has quite a few, whether you want a detailed breakdown or a demonstration.

If you're still here, then here's how the Kodak Slide N Scan actually works. It comes with a few media adapters that can fit 50mm film slides and color negative film. Run your film or slides through the scanner in the proper adapter and get a digital version at 14MP resolution or 22MP with interpolation. You can preview or edit your photos right there on the display, too.

If you're happy with the scan, download it or send it to another device. It's a picture-perfect ending.

Break that old film out of attic jail

Best case, you finally get to see the snapshots of your family's childhood. Worst case, you got some cool vintage photos to throw on Instagram.

Why wait for Black Friday? Get ahead of the mad rush and get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for $164.97 while supplies last. This offer ends December 1 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner

Only $164.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.