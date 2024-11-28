Raven demonstrate remarkable problem-solving skills with water displacement



Ravens are among the most cognitively advanced birds. They are known for their problem-solving abilities, tool use, social intelligence, communication skills, and amazing adaptability.

Ravens, like many other corvids (a family that includes crows, magpies, and jays), have been shown to possess a remarkable understanding of water displacement, a concept often associated with human-like problem-solving abilities.

Watch a raven demonstrate knowledge of water displacement by dropping stones into a small glass of water until it is at a height where the bird can comfortably drink. I wish this raven could be our next president.

