The whole of Jet Set Willy's mansion in one 4k screen

Jet Set Willy is a sprawling 8-bit classic requiring the player to tidy up his own vast mansion, infested with monsters after a party gone wrong. Pixel for pixel, every screen now fits on a modern 4K display, and Retro Games Look posted a video showing all of them animated just as in the game. The result is startling and I only wish it were playable!

Someone should replicate this in real life with a bank of ZX Spectrums and CRT televisions.

See also Data Driven Gamer's retrospective of this peculiar game, this web 1.0 study of the sequel's much-larger map, and Willy's New Mansion, a tribute/remix that's more fun to play than the buggy and comically difficult original.

