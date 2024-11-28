Former hospital CEO detained amid corruption scandal

The U.S. healthcare system is ruthless and profit-seeking by design. That it's also infested with frauds and crooks is an example of why the freedom in free markets rarely extends to customers. Federal agents detained hospital chain CEO Ralph de la Torre last week, reports Ars Technica's Beth Mole, and "things aren't looking good" for a man described plainly as a "healthcare terrorist" for running hospitals into the ground.

In September, de la Torre was held in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to abide by a congressional subpoena to attend a Senate hearing over the alleged corruption. The execution of a search warrant last week is a clear sign that a sprawling federal corruption and fraud investigation against Steward and de la Torre is escalating. According to people close to the investigation who spoke with the Globe, federal prosecutors have a two-pronged probe, including investigating potential fraud and embezzlement in the US, and also potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which makes it unlawful to bribe foreign government officials to obtain or retain business.

Bribery, corruption, public money flowing freely and an insurance subsidiary used as a loan-dispensing piggy bank. And unlike Jerry Lundegaard, the paperwork never quite catches up with anyone.